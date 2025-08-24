Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting that injured one person Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 23, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were sent to the 500 block of N Murray Blvd after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the ground and one person who had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The person was given medical care and transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police say that the number of suspects and the cause of the shooting are unknown.

The CSPD Assault Unit was contacted to further the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.