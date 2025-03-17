Colorado Springs police investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Monday morning. The man is in stable condition according to police.

The shooting took place along Green Star Drive just north of Cheyenne Boulevard a few streets. According to police, they responded following a call for service around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital following the shooting.

A K9 Officer responded to investigate and was able to locate a handgun police believe was used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing according to police.

