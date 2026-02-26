Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department provides community notice of Sexually Violent Predator

SVP Larry Kaualeni Abenes
Colorado Springs Police Department
SVP Larry Kaualeni Abenes
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has provided community notice of a sexually violent predator moving into the Colorado Springs area.

CSPD says that Larry Kaualeni Abenes, 62, will be living at 3700 Templeton Gap Road.

Abenes is on supervised release and parole according to the department. His past charges were as follows:

El Paso County, Colorado

  • Convicted in 2006 of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15
  • Aggravated Incest

Kohala County, Hawaii

  • Convicted in 1985 of Second-Degree Sodomy (2 counts)
  • Second-Degree Sexual Abuse

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo