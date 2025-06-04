Colorado Springs Police Department notifies public of Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Following Colorado State Law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the public of Sexually Violent Predator Ancus Marcius Hoffar Bone.

Bone will be on supervised release, probation and has registered as homeless in the area of 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

He's described as a 38-year-old white man who is 5'9", weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to CSPD, Bone has been convicted of the following:



El Paso County

felony menacing (2016) third-degree assault (2016) sexual assault - no consent (2025) sexual contact - no consent (2025)

Arapahoe County

Third-Degree Assault (2019)



Bone is one of 21 Sexually Violent Predators registered with CSPD in the community.

CSPD says they have also done the following:



Notified the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Bone’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Bone’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.



Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



