Colorado Springs Police Department investigating shooting Friday, no suspect in custody

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 31, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning.

Police say one person was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place along East Filmore Street near the Ranch Foods Direct.

Police say that the suspect ran from the scene and police are working to get a description of the individual.

This is a developing story and as we learn more, the article will be updated.
