Man arrested for first-degree arson overnight by Colorado Springs Police

SOUTH COLORADO SPRINGS — At 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of South Corona Avenue.

The road was blocked off until the situation was resolved.

Police say the person involved initially refused to exit the residence and proceeded to yell threats of violence towards the officers.

Eventually, the suspect did exit the residence, where he allegedly began lighting items in front of the residence on fire. Units from the fire department were then dispatched.

When the person retreated into his home, he attempted to light items on fire inside the residence but ultimately failed.

CSPD reports that at 1:17 a.m. the suspect exited his home, and officers were able to bring him into custody. He was arrested for first-degree arson.

He was later identified as 55-year-old Michael Alexander. No other parties have been mentioned in the incident.





