Colorado Springs Police arrest person connected to multiple stabbings

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it has arrested an individual they say is allegedly involved in two stabbings.

On Thursday, the department responded to multiple reports of a stabbing near East Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs around 10:55 p.m.

Officers located an adult in that area suffering from a non-life threatening injury. During their investigation officers made a "potential connection" for a suspect that was involved in a stabbing on June 9.

Around 11:43 pm officers located the stabbing suspect near Colorado Avenue and Antlers Place, officers said by this time in the evening, they were able to confirm that the suspect was allegedly involved in both stabbings and took that person into custody.

Police have not released the identity of the man at this time, and will be released "pending additional investigative steps". The man is in custody for Assault in the First Degree.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, you may contact Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867.

