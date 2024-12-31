Colorado Springs Police arrest man in connection to the death of Omar Olmedo

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man police say is connected to the death of 55-year-old Omar Olmedo, was arrested after months of investigating.

Olmedo was found unresponsive on February 26, 2024, when officers were called to an area along South Academy Boulevard just outside of Fort Carson after a report of an assault in progress.

Olmedo was taken to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries on March 5, 2024. On March 6 after an autopsy, CSPD ruled Olmedo's death a homicide.

Months would go by, but in December, the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit says their investigation developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Marquise Hutt who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say they arrested Hutt on December 5, and an El Paso County Jail inmate search shows he is in custody on a $1 million bail.

Hutt has his first court appearance scheduled for February 5, 2025.

