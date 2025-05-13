Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Details are limited, but CSPD says a call reporting a shooting came in around 11:30 a.m.

The shooting happened along Fontmore Road at the Mountain Shadows Apartments.

Due to the proximity to Coronado High School to the scene News5 reached out to Colorado Springs District 11, who say they were aware of the situation but not taking action based on CSPD recommendations.

Our crew is at the scene, and crime scene tape can be seen near the apartment's parking lot. What led up to the shooting is unclear at this time. CSPD did not clarify whether or not they had a suspect in custody at the time of publishing this article.

This article will be updated as more information about the incident is released.

___





Colorado couple warns of land swap scam after nearly falling victim Amy and Bob Lathen are warning others after nearly falling victim to a land swap scam. Colorado couple warns of land swap scam after nearly falling victim

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.