Colorado Springs mayor testifies, gets emotional on day 1 of cross burning hate crime 'hoax' trial

DENVER, Colo. — Right after the defense alleged the hate crime “hoax” that made headlines during the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election was an act of “political theater,” Yemi Mobolade, now the city’s mayor, got emotional and teary-eyed during his testimony Monday.

In November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado announced that three individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury for “maliciously conveying false information about a threat made by means of fire” to draw support for the eventual mayoral race winner, Mobolade, who is Colorado Springs’ first elected Black mayor.

The indictment alleged the crew staged a hate crime by defacing one of Mobolade’s campaign signs with a racial slur and placing a small burning cross in front in the early hours of April 23, 2023. Videos and photographs of the incident were sent in a mass email to media outlets along the Front Range, calling the act “disgusting,” and indicating Mobolade’s competition, Wayne Williams, who is White, could be to blame because he was “pushing hard to win (the) candidacy.”

Monday marked the first day of trial after previous trial dates were vacated earlier this year. Co-defendants Derrick Bernard Jr., 35, and Ashely Blackcloud, 40, sat through several hours of jury selection and opening arguments before hearing from the man at the center of the “hoax.” The third suspect, Deanna West, 38, pleaded guilty in March and is now set to testify on behalf of the prosecution ahead of her sentencing in September.

During opening arguments, Blackcloud’s attorney, Britt Morton Cobb, alleged the hate crime “hoax” was never intended to intimidate anyone or cause harm. Cobb claimed it was never a “true threat” but was done in support of Mobolade. The cross burning happened in the middle of the night, Cobb continued, and the small cross and flame were never meant to be seen by anyone else.

“This was the definition of political theater,” Cobb said.

Continuing, Cobb alleged that Mobolade asked for help and did not treat the incident as a “real threat” himself. Cobb added that Mobolade was allegedly under criminal investigation for his alleged involvement.

Bernard’s attorney, Tyrone Glover, alleged Bernard was never at the scene and did not have any part in planning the “hoax.” Glover said the text messages between Mobolade and Bernard were not a sign of plans to fabricate any “hoax,” but plans to call for community and voter engagement. Glover claimed “no forensic evidence places (Bernard) at the scene,” and the only DNA found was that of West’s.

According to prior Gazette coverage, the indictment alleged that Bernard sent a message to the other two defendants in which he explained he was “mobilizing my squad in defense. Black ops style big brother.” He also allegedly sent messages referencing a desire to prevent “the klan” from gaining political control of Colorado Springs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney {/span}Candyce Cline gave the prosecution’s opening argument, in which she claimed the hate crime “hoax” was not a “political stunt,” not “political theater,” but rather a “threat of violence.” In addition, Cline brought up West and how her testimony later this week will shine a light on the defendants’ actions.

“She can take you inside this conspiracy like nobody else can,” Cline said.

Prosecutors introduced photos of the alleged staged hate crime{/span}. The slur, written in red, was clearly visible behind the small flames starting to scar the seemingly handmade wooden cross.

“To the rest of the world, this is exactly what it appears to be: a true threat,” Cline said.

With only an hour left Monday, the prosecution called Mobolade to the stand. Mobolade was emotional during his testimony, tearing up at times when identifying Bernard in the courtroom and seeing his defaced campaign sign again.

Mobolade testified that he knew Bernard as “Phoenixx Ugrilla,” and photographs of text conversations between the two had his contact name as such. The Colorado Springs mayor said his first interaction with Bernard was at his radio show studio — also known as “Family Flavors The Slide World Broadcasting Network,” or “The Slide.”

Mobolade testified he tried meeting with Bernard several times during his campaign, but only met him in person once. Mobolade said he thought of Bernard as “the media,” and nothing more.

“Absolutely not” Mobolade answered when asked by Cline if he would call Bernard a personal friend. “I wouldn’t call him a friend.”

Mobolade said he knew of Blackcloud and Bernard but had never heard of West until the FBI called him. While the email containing footage and photographs of the burning cross and defaced sign was sent to his campaign email, Mobolade said he did not learn about the incident until the morning after when his team called him.

In the final minutes of his testimony Monday, Mobolade was shown the defaced sign and asked to repeat the derogatory slang word written on it out loud. With a shaky voice, Mobolade said “This is the first time I’ve seen this (in person).”

Mobolade testified he felt the burning cross was personally targeted against him, saying he came to Colorado Springs as a pastor before ran for mayor and was elected.

In an interview with the Associated Press before the trial, Blackcloud said Mobolade knew in advance about their plans to burn the cross, but she would not comment further, citing a court order that bars discussing information gathered in the case before the trial.

During their opening arguments, prosecutors emphasized that Mobolade had no part in the plan and that the act itself was a “true threat” to the now Colorado Springs mayor.

Blackcloud and Bernard, who are married, did not appear to exchange words Monday and were not seated together.

Bernard is already serving life in prison without chance of parole after was convicted of ordering the 2019 murder of William Underwood, who went by the rapper name “FYL Jackk.” Aee Shawn Mathews, 26,

the accused triggerman, was acquitted of his charges related to the Underwood killing in a jury trial last month in the 4th Judicial District.

Mobolade will resume his testimony on Tuesday morning.

Following the conclusion of Mobolade’s testimony , his wife, Abbey Mobolade, will be called to the stand next, according to court records.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

