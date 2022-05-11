Colorado Springs man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for production, possession of child porn

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Authorities began their investigation after an internet service provider submitted multiple CyberTipline Reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between October 2018 and October 2019, according to a plea agreement. The reports showed that a user uploaded sexually explicit pictures depicting minors, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators were able to track down the user — identified as 34-year-old Brandon Gandy — to a Colorado Springs home.

On March 14, 2021, authorities searched the home for child pornography. Gandy was there at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A forensic review of Gandy's cell phone showed that he had been creating sexually explicit pictures of a victim who was a minor.

Authorities examined Gandy's Google Photos account and discovered that he had created numerous images and videos depicting his sexual abuse and exploitation of the victim over the course of a year. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gandy admitted that the victim was under the age of 12 at the time he produced the child pornography images and videos.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico sentenced Gandy to 30 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Gandy is also ordered to pay a $20,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA), according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“The details of this case are disturbing, and we commend our partners in law enforcement for their detailed investigation that put a stop to the defendant’s sick and outrageous conduct,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “This lengthy prison sentence sends a message to the community that we will track down and prosecute anyone victimizing the young and vulnerable.”

“Our agents work night and day to keep Colorado free from people like Gandy who seek to abuse and exploit children,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations Denver. “Today’s sentence highlights the commitment our investigators, prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners have to the children in our community.”