Colorado sheriff's office arrests 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his 18-year-old wife

PUEBLO COUNTY — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting his wife during a domestic violence situation, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

36-year-old Taggart Reike was arrested by deputies on Friday, April 25 for the following charges:

second-degree assault

harassment

reckless endangerment

domestic violence

Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a domestic disturbance call at Rieke's home in Avondale around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. When they arrived, they found Rieke's 18-year-old wife outside the home with visible injuries.

When questioned about the injuries, deputies said she stated that Rieke had assaulted her. She received some treatment on the scene before being transferred to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies attempted to get Reike to come out of the house at the time, but would later return on Friday with a warrant for Reike's arrest. The sheriff's office said Reike had been involved in a standoff with them in 2020, but on Friday was taken into custody without incident.

Reike remains in the Pueblo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

While the suspect is innocent until proven guilty, given the circumstances of this case, News5 would like to provide the 24/7 line for the Mariposa Center for Safety in Pueblo. You can call 719-545-8195 24/7 for support tied to a domestic violence situation.

