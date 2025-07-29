Colorado Bureau of Investigation searching for former Colorado deputy wanted on child pornography charges

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former San Miguel Sheriff's Office Deputy wanted for child pornography charges.

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office shared information on social media on Tuesday, revealing why CBI is investigating one of their former deputies.

The sheriff's office said that former deputy Jesus Damian Nieblas, who submitted his resignation on June 25, just a couple of weeks before CBI launched its investigation. Nieblas, who is 28, is not believed to be in San Miguel County at the time of publishing this article, according to the sheriff's office.

Following a tip, the CBI served a warrant at his Norwood residence on July 10 but did not find him. Nieblas is facing the following

charges:

(1) count of sexual exploitation of a child a class 3 felony.

(11) counts of sexual exploitation of a child a class 4 felony.

(16) counts of sexual exploitation of a child a class 5 felony.

27) counts of persons required to report child abuse or neglect, class 2

Nieblas was alleged to be in possession of twenty-seven videos of child pornography. At the time of publishing this article, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says there is no reason to believe any children in San Miguel County were victims of these alleged crimes.

If you have any information about Nieblas’s whereabouts, please contact CBI Special Agent Caroline Keevey at 970-248-7500. You may remain anonymous.

