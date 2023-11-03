Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting in Alamosa

ALAMOSA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an October officer-involved shooting following a request from the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release sent out Thursday, the fatal shooting occurred in the late afternoon on Tuesday, October 31st. The Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stolen Honda CR-V at an IHOP located on Main Street.

Shortly after dispatch received a call of a man threatening another with a knife at a home on County Road 107, the man was driving a vehicle that matched the description of the alleged stolen CR-V. An Alamosa County Sheriff's Deputy and a Colorado State Patrol Trooper responded to the residence located northwest of the city.

As the deputy and the trooper arrived, they were flagged down by the homeowner who pointed them to the man armed with a knife. The man identified as 31-year-old Bejamin Arvizo, allegedly confronted the deputy, and it was at this point an Alamosa County Sheriff's Office Deputy fired their weapon at least once, hitting the suspect.

The deputy and trooper administered aid to Arvizo following the shooting, but he died at the scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate this incident with the Alamosa Police Department before turning their evidence over to the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office following the investigation.

The deputy involved in this shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

