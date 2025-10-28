Child arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a Colorado elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers took a child into custody after they allegedly called in a bomb threat to a local elementary school.

Officers said that staff at Explorer Elementary School received the call around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Stetson Hills Officers responded to the school with a drone unit, but were never able to locate explosive devices.

During the officer's investigation, they claim to have developed suspect information and spoken with a child. The child would eventually be taken into custody for the bomb threat.

At this time, officers believe that the phone call was just a prank. Due to the suspect's age and under current Colorado law, they will not be identified.

___

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare A morning jog turned into a wildlife rescue when Brandy discovered a deer trapped by a trick-or-treat bucket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that innocent decorations can become deadly traps, but this story shows how communities can come together to help. Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.