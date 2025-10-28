Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a Colorado elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers took a child into custody after they allegedly called in a bomb threat to a local elementary school.

Officers said that staff at Explorer Elementary School received the call around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Stetson Hills Officers responded to the school with a drone unit, but were never able to locate explosive devices.

During the officer's investigation, they claim to have developed suspect information and spoken with a child. The child would eventually be taken into custody for the bomb threat.

At this time, officers believe that the phone call was just a prank. Due to the suspect's age and under current Colorado law, they will not be identified.

