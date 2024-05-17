Charging documents allege former substitute teacher slept with student, sent others nude photos

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — Days after a former Crowley County High School substitute teacher was charged with sexual assault of a minor, documents from the investigation are shedding light on what the sheriff presented as evidence in the case.

The affidavit in the case against Shelby Clarke, 20, says she had sex with one student and sent inappropriate nude photos of herself to at least two students over social media. It says she also shared photos of her sexual encounter with another substitute teacher with students.

The document obtained by News 5 says Crowley County Sheriff Terry Reeves learned of the allegations from Superintendent Juan Ramirez. He reported concerns Clarke was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The sheriff writes in the affidavit that Clarke came with Ramirez to the sheriff's office on April 25, but said she didn't know why she was there. During her interview, the document states, Clarke told the sheriff she operates an Only Fans pornography page and she uses Snapchat to take photos of herself for the site because of its filters. At first, the document says Clarke did not know how male students may have gotten nude images of her, and later she recanted that she may have sent photos out when she was drunk.

After conducting the investigation, Sheriff Reeves writes he learned that Clarke sent intimate photos of herself in a sexual encounter with another Crowley County substitute teacher and two other men to the students without the other teacher's consent.

Evidence from one student's phone shows a topless photo of the 20 year old Clarke followed by a message saying, "This is your substitute teacher. I'm so sorry for sending you that, I was drunk," the affadavit said.

CBI lab analysis from evidence pulled from Clarke's car confirmed she allegedly had sex with a student off school grounds twice.

The sheriff caught up with Clarke after she left a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Pueblo and arrested her on May 9. She posted a $5,000 bond the following day.

Clarke is due in court for a status hearing on June 11.

