Charges pending in fatal February crash, victim identity released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a woman killed during a traffic accident on February 1.

According to CSPD, they responded to the accident involving a car and two people near 3000 North Cascade Avenue. It's near the intersection of East Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue behind Roadhouse Cinemas.

Police say that both people involved in the accident refused treatment on scene, however, following the accident, 78-year-old Josephine Cameron began to suffer headaches and took herself to the hospital. There, it was determined Cameron was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Days after her admittance, Cameron passed away from her injuries on February 6. The other person involved is still only reporting minor injuries.

A cause of death has not been released by the El Paso County Coroner at this time. Police say charges are currently pending against the driver involved. The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

The CSPD says is the eighth traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. According to the department, at this time last year, there were four traffic fatalities.

