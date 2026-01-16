Charges filed in connection with the death of a Lamar teenager in 2024

LAMAR, Colo. (KOAA) — The Lamar Police Department (LPD) has announced that charges have been filed in connection with the death of Melissa Rangel in 2024.

On December 27, 2024, coroner investigators were sent to Prowers Medical Center after receiving reports of a fatal gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Melissa Rangel had been pronounced dead from the wound.

LPD says Rigo Manuel Muñoz has been charged with one count of Manslaughter. Police say he was also 18 at the time of the shooting.

Police say that more information on the incident will be released at a later date.

