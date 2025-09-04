CBI releases more information on officer-involved shooting in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has more information on an officer-involved shooting that happened last Friday in Cañon City.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as Ethan Pollington, 27, from Cañon City.

Investigators say that a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check after receiving a series of repeated 911 hang-up calls from the home.

According to CBI, the deputy was able to talk to one of Pollington's relatives, who said that he was drunk and had a gun.

As the deputy was speaking to the relative at the home, Pollington opened the door and pointed a gun at the deputy.

Pollington allegedly stepped out of the house and was shot by the deputy, hitting him twice in the arm and leg. His gun was later determined to be unloaded.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pollington has since been released from the hospital and is facing the following charges;



First-Degree Assault - Felony

Felony Menacing of a Peace Officer - Felony

Reckless Endangerment at-Risk Adult - Misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment - Misdemeanor

Prohibited Use of a Weapon - Misdemeanor

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the CBI.

Original coverage:

CBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Cañon City on Friday.

CBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cañon City

According to CBI, the shooting happened at 6:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.

Investigators say that the incident began as a welfare check, but when a Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the home, he found a 27-year-old man who was barricaded with a gun.

While the deputy was attempting to make contact, the deputy shot the man, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBI says the deputy was not shot, but he was transported to a local hospital after experiencing "a medical event." He's since been released.

As CBI continued the investigation, they found what appeared to be several explosives in the home.

The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded to the scene and found that the devices were inactive. They say that the devices consisted of four plastic and one metal item.

The bomb squad safely removed all of the devices.

According to the CBI, the deputy was wearing a body camera that was activated during the incident, and the footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Once the man is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody on the following charges;



1st Degree Assault

Menacing

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

This is an ongoing investigation, and CBI says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

