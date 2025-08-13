CBI investigating shooting involving juveniles; two charged with attempted first-degree murder

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opened an investigation following the Lake County Sheriff's Office receiving reports of a shooting near 19773 Highway 24 in Leadville.

The CBI says the sheriff's office received the call on Monday, August 11, around noon.

A teen reported he was confronted by two others and was shot once in the arm. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from a local hospital.

Shortly after, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two teenage boys without further incident.

The CBI says that both boys are from the Leadville/Lake County area and have been charged with attempted first-degree murder. They say the CBI has been requested to lead the investigation with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Since all involved are minors, there will not be any additional information released to the public, but the CBI says there's no threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Lake County Emergency Communication Center at (719)486-1249.

