CBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Cañon City on Friday.

According to CBI, the shooting happened at 6:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street.

Investigators say that the incident began as a welfare check, but when a Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the home, he found a 27-year-old man who was barricaded with a gun.

While the deputy was attempting to make contact, the deputy shot the man, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBI says the deputy was not shot, but he was transported to a local hospital after experiencing "a medical event." He's since been released.

As CBI continued the investigation, they found what appeared to be several explosives in the home.

The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad responded to the scene and found that the devices were inactive. They say that the devices consisted of four plastic and one metal item.

The bomb squad safely removed all of the devices.

According to the CBI, the deputy was wearing a body camera that was activated during the incident, and the footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Once the man is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody on the following charges;



1st Degree Assault

Menacing

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

This is an ongoing investigation, and CBI says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

