CBI conducts narcotics seizure in La Junta, one man arrested

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — One man is back behind bars after he allegedly violated his probation, according to La Junta Police Department (LJPD) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the department, Elijah Archuleta, 23, was taken into custody for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine after the CBI and LJPD conducted a search warrant on November 20 at a residence they say was connected to a narcotics distribution investigation.

Inside the residence along Santa Fe Avenue, investigators allegedly found 110 grams of cocaine, 273 grams of fentanyl pills (roughly 2,730 pills), and $1,680.

The CBI says that Archuleta was already on probation for the following convictions out of Rocky Ford:



02/25/2023: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Rocky Ford, CO)

06/04/2025: Assault Menacing with a Weapon (Rocky Ford, CO)

___

Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest Oral arguments heard by Court of Appeals in case of man left paralyzed during an arrest in Colorado Springs. Appeals process underway in case of man left paralyzed during CSPD arrest

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.