CBI conducts narcotics seizure in La Junta, one man arrested

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — One man is back behind bars after he allegedly violated his probation, according to La Junta Police Department (LJPD) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the department, Elijah Archuleta, 23, was taken into custody for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine after the CBI and LJPD conducted a search warrant on November 20 at a residence they say was connected to a narcotics distribution investigation.

Inside the residence along Santa Fe Avenue, investigators allegedly found 110 grams of cocaine, 273 grams of fentanyl pills (roughly 2,730 pills), and $1,680.

The CBI says that Archuleta was already on probation for the following convictions out of Rocky Ford:

  • 02/25/2023: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Rocky Ford, CO)
  • 06/04/2025: Assault Menacing with a Weapon (Rocky Ford, CO)

