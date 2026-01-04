CBI assisting local police department with shooting investigation

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting the Monte Vista Police Department (MVPD) with a shooting investigation from Saturday morning.

According to CBI, around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue.

Police say that a woman was shot in the arm inside a home, and was able to escape the home to a neighbor's house.

They called 911, and the woman was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital. Police say she's in stable condition.

According to CBI, the suspect is 77-year-old David Martin, who barricaded himself in the home on Saturday.

He was later taken into custody. He's been booked into the Rio Grande County Jail on Assault in the First Degree.

CBI will be assisting in the investigation, including the interviews with the alleged shooter and victim.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

