CBI and local law enforcement agencies seize firearms and narcotics in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the La Junta Police Department, executed a search warrant for a La Junta home in the 1300 block of San Juan Avenue on Friday.

According to CBI, there's a long history of community concern in the area, with repeated complaints about possible drug dealing and other criminal activity.

Law enforcement was able to link the home to the possession and trafficking of stolen guns.

During the operation, law enforcement found the following:



Six guns, including an SKS battle rifle

A homemade semi-automatic short-barreled rifle with a homemade suppressor.

CBI says the guns were unmarked, lacked serial numbers, and are illegal under Colorado law.

Approximately 143 grams of fentanyl (an estimated 1,430 pills)

Approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine

Money

Six people were arrested.

“This operation highlights the commitment of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the La Junta Police Department to address drug and firearms trafficking in our communities. The recovery of illegal weapons and dangerous narcotics reinforces the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts to safeguard the citizens of La Junta and the State of Colorado.” Todd Quick, La Junta Police Chief

This is an ongoing investigation, and police say that the people in custody could be subject to additional charges.

