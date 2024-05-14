Cañon City police make arrest in weekend shooting stemming from road rage incident

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department says they have arrested and charged a man with Second Degree Murder as of Sunday.

Police say that 65-year-old Troy Richardson was arrested on Sunday after turning himself in at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office after allegedly shooting a man on Saturday.

Police say they received the call on a reported shooting around 8:15 p.m. Saturday near Mark's Pizzeria along East Main Street, when police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Friends and coworkers have since identified the man as Eric Minton.

Following the shooting, officers and emergency personnel were able to get Minton to the St. Thomas More Hospital. Staff at the hospital were able to go ahead and stabilize him before being flown to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Through an investigation by detectives they determined the incident was from "road rage". Police indicated Monday that Minton is still in critical condition but expected to survive.

Richardson was in court Monday, where a cash bond was set at $25,000. He faces the following charges:



Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

1st Degree Assault

Menacing

Reckless Endangerment

Harassment

