Cañon City Police arrest suspected barricaded gunman after hours-long standoff

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) were sent to a call in the 900 block of Mulberry Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, after receiving calls about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with neighbors who expressed concerns about threats that 42-year-old Jacob Feezor made to an unknown person.

Police found that Feezor had multiple warrants for violent offenses involving weapons, and tried to speak to him about the threats that were overheard.

They found him in a building on the property on Mulberry Avenue, but were unable to talk him into coming out of the house.

As officers attempted to speak to him, CCPD says that Feezor appeared to be carrying an object that looked like a handgun, prompting police to create a safe perimeter around the home and remove any bystanders from the area.

The Cañon City SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit were called in to assist.

CCPD negotiators and FBI negotiators attempted to have Feezor to surrender peacefully.

After three hours of negotiation, including attempts with family members and clergy, police decided to use force to take him into custody on his warrants after Feezor cut off communication.

The SWAT team used tactical planning and less-lethal munitions to take Feezor into custody on the following charges:



Failure to leave premises

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Peace Officer

No one was injured.

“In tense situations like these, our officers' professionalism and resolve are tested by those who refuse to yield to lawful authority. I could not be prouder of the commitment to end things peaceably by our team. They worked for over three hours to try to convince the subject to surrender without any escalations. Still, the defendant refused, ultimately causing CCPD's SWAT operators to gradually escalate a tactical option, resulting in the offender's arrest without harm to him or our team members.” Chief Schick

Following the arrest, police found several objects, including knives, in the area where Feezor was located. Police did not find any guns.

Feezor was held without bond at the Fremont County Jail until he was able to be advised.

