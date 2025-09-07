Bystander from local club arrested after interfering with assault arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to the 3700 block of Astrozon Blvd for reports of a disturbance.

Officers learned that there had been an incident that started inside a club in the area that had made its way into the parking lot.

Once they were outside the club, two people had confronted the victim, assaulted him, and stolen a firearm from him.

Shortly after, gunshots were reported in the parking lot.

As officers were investigating the incident, they learned that the suspects' car had returned to the scene. CSPD officers found the car and arrested the two suspects for assault and aggravated robbery.

While officers were trying to arrest the suspects, a bystander from the club approached the car and began interfering with the arrest.

The bystander was arrested for obstructing a Peace Officer.

