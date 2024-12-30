Watch Now
Bicyclist suffers serious life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a bicyclist is recovering from serious life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

Police responded along Edison Avenue around 10:40 p.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was lying in the road. Police believe he was riding west along Edison Avenue when he was hit.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Team responded to the crash and is leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information about a suspect vehicle at the time of publishing this article. If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

