Bicyclist identified from deadly hit-and-run, police looking for drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS — A bicyclist who died following a deadly hit-and-run crash last month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 55-year-old Michael Pompa.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 along Edison Avenue, which is located near the North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue interchange.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), when officers arrived, they found Pompa lying in the road. Police say he was hit while riding a bike, and another vehicle ran over the bicycle.

Pompa was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries that night.

Police say both vehicles involved left the scene, but they have been located. They are still working to identify the drivers.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

This was the 49 traffic death in 2024, according to CSPD. They say in 2023, there were also 49 traffic deaths.

