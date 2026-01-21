Attempted home-invasion leads to stabbing says Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says that an attempted home invasion led to a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

Pueblo officers responded to reports of a stabbing along North Elizabeth Street. When they arrived, they found a person in the street who was breathing, but was unconscious.

After an initial investigation, officers contacted a homeowner who said they confronted the person for urinating on a vehicle in the area. That is when the suspect ran toward a second resident in the area, who went running back inside their home.

Officers say the homeowner grabbed a sword to arm themselves and as soon as they grabbed it, the suspect ran into the sword. The suspect then walked out of the house and into the road where they collapsed before officer's found them.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. The person wielding the sword was taken to interview at the police station with Crime Scene Investigators.

