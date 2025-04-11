Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Arrests lead to major drug and firearms seizures, according to Colorado Springs Police

A total of 10 firearms and thousands of grams of drugs were recovered
Firearm Seizure
Colorado Springs Police Department
Firearm Seizure
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — A felony eluding arrest led to a major drug bust and firearms seizure, according to Colorado Springs Police.

On Wednesday, patrol officers and detectives with the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) arrested 45-year-old James Embry for felony eluding. Officers had been surveilling him from afar on Wednesday before arresting him along South Cascade Avenue.

According to a CSPD Blotter post, a woman was also arrested along with Embry, but police did not release her name in a later update on their social media platforms.

When officers searched the man's vehicle, that is when they say they found multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives located five rifles, one of which was a ghost rifle, and four pistols, two of which were allegedly stolen.

Drug Bust

Of the drugs recovered from the vehicle, MNU detectives found the following:

  • 2351.26 grams of fentanyl (approx 23,500 pills)
  • 14 grams of marijuana
  • 0.91 grams of LSD
  • 4.47 grams of unidentified prescriptions
  • 51.41 grams of heroin
  • 411.89 grams of methamphetamine

Detectives said a total of $14,296 was recovered from the vehicle as well.
Upon the search of the vehicle, detectives obtained a search warrant to search Embry's home along Hidden Circle, where an additional $2,266 was recovered, as well as the following:

  • 32.3 grams of methamphetamine
  • 13.5 grams of fentanyl
  • 5 firearms
  • 8.9 grams of cocaine

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple counts of narcotics and weapons violations. ___



Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again.

Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community