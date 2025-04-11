Arrests lead to major drug and firearms seizures, according to Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS — A felony eluding arrest led to a major drug bust and firearms seizure, according to Colorado Springs Police.

On Wednesday, patrol officers and detectives with the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) arrested 45-year-old James Embry for felony eluding. Officers had been surveilling him from afar on Wednesday before arresting him along South Cascade Avenue.

According to a CSPD Blotter post, a woman was also arrested along with Embry, but police did not release her name in a later update on their social media platforms.

When officers searched the man's vehicle, that is when they say they found multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives located five rifles, one of which was a ghost rifle, and four pistols, two of which were allegedly stolen.

Of the drugs recovered from the vehicle, MNU detectives found the following:



2351.26 grams of fentanyl (approx 23,500 pills)

14 grams of marijuana

0.91 grams of LSD

4.47 grams of unidentified prescriptions

51.41 grams of heroin

411.89 grams of methamphetamine

Detectives said a total of $14,296 was recovered from the vehicle as well.

Upon the search of the vehicle, detectives obtained a search warrant to search Embry's home along Hidden Circle, where an additional $2,266 was recovered, as well as the following:



32.3 grams of methamphetamine

13.5 grams of fentanyl

5 firearms

8.9 grams of cocaine

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple counts of narcotics and weapons violations. ___





