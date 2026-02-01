Arrest of Boulder man for AI-generated nude images of children 'underscores growing concerns’ of AI misuse

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The arrest of a Boulder man accused of using AI to create nude images of children marks what the county says is one of its first “full investigations” of its kind.

Daniel Fairchild, 72, allegedly used photos of real children to create the “sexually exploitative” images. He was arrested Friday on 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to the creation of child sexually exploitative material (CSEM), according to a Friday Boulder County Sheriff’s Office release.

Fairchild is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to online booking records.

“Unfortunately, this type of conduct occurs in every community, and it is deeply troubling to see individuals exploiting technology to create CSAM-generated images of children," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release.

PicsArt, an AI photo editing company, first made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after flagging the account and images, as is required by state and federal laws, the release said. NCMEC then provided information to the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, which then referred the case to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL).

Fairchild was arrested after a search of his electronic devices, according to the release.

“This investigation is one of the BCDFL’s first full investigations involving the use of generative AI to create contraband material and underscores the growing concerns surrounding potential misuse of this technology,” the release stated.

NCMEC's tipline saw a 1,325% increase in reports involving generative AI in 2024, with 67,000 in 2024 compared with 4,700 in 2023, according to a report from the center. In the first six months of 2025, t he center said it received 440,419 reports related to generative AI — more than six times the number of reports it received in all of 2024.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it via NCMEC's CyberTipLine website or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.