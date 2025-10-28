Armed robbery suspect killed, Denver officer wounded in police shooting at gas station

DENVER — An armed robbery suspect was killed, and a Denver officer was wounded in a police shooting at a gas station Monday night.

The incident happened at a Maverik convenience store, located at 3253 South Parker Road in the city's Kennedy neighborhood.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said a security guard who was working outside the store called 911 around 8:45 p.m. and reported the robbery. Officers quickly arrived and contacted the security guard, who said the suspect had locked themselves inside the store with two gas station employees.

Thomas said his officers were developing a tactical plan when they heard gunshots inside the store. The officers forced their way inside and headed toward the gunshots.

Thomas said the officers confronted the suspect, who was firing at them. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect went down, according to the police chief.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their identity will be released at a later time.

One officer was shot in the leg and was rushed to Denver Health. Thomas said the officer's injury was non-life-threatening, and he is currently in surgery.

The two store employees suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Thomas. It is not clear if the employees were shot by the suspect or responding officers.



Watch Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas' initial briefing below

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas provides initial information on deadly police shooting at gas station

Thomas said multiple officers responded to the scene, and "a number of them" shot at the suspect. A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the police chief.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated and will investigate the police shooting.

