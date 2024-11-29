Another smash and grab involving stolen vehicles and minors in Colorado Springs

In what has become a growing trend in Colorado Springs, police have announced yet another smash grab in the city involving stolen vehicles and minors.

The latest incident occurred at around 3:40 am on November 27 in the 2900 block of N. Academy Blvd. According to CSPD, a stolen Hyundai was used to ram into the front of a retail business, where two juveniles entered the business and stole vape products.

They then exited the business and fled in a stolen Kia Soul. Later the same day, police spotted the stolen Kia Soul and detained the two individuals. One of the detained juveniles was arrested for motor vehicle theft and other unrelated warrants. That same juvenile was also arrested and released earlier this year for aggravated robbery.

The 2nd juvenile was released, while there is a further investigation ongoing. That juvenile has been arrested and released at least 4 times just this year alone for charges including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft.

CSPD has stated that the investigation into this latest burglary is ongoing.





