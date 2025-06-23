Animal cruelty investigation results in nearly 50 animals being seized from property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A weeks long investigation has ended after nearly 50 animals were seized from a property in El Paso County.

The sheriff's office says they were notified on June 6 with the Colorado Department of Agriculture regarding a property along Boca Raton Heights in the Midway Ranch area of unicoporated El Paso County.

This was a property that had previously been reported to the sheriff's office, according to a news release from their office Monday.

However, since the last time they visited the property, it was reported by other community members in the area that conditions had significantly deteriorated and animals were suffering from inadequate care.

On June 16, the sheriff's office executed a warrant with their units and other agencies, including the following:



Specialized Patrol Unit

Mounted Unit

Patrol Division

Department of Agriculture

the Brand Inspector

a licensed veterinarian

Investigators said they found many animals without access to food or water. The veterinarian did on site evaluations during the warrant execution and almost 50 animals were seized from the property. A list of those animals is below:

two pigs

four goats

three sheep

four rabbits

one dog

two turkeys

six ducks

six quail

Over 20 chickens



Some animals not requiring immediate care were left at the property, according to the sheriff's office. Two adults were charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff's office has issues a formal notice to the property owners requiring they meet all animal health and welfare standards within 10 days as a follow up inspection was issued during the warrant execution. News5 will be sure to follow up on the results of that inspection.

“Our partnerships with state and local agencies—including the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Brand Inspector—are vital to protecting the well-being of both animals and our community,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “I appreciate the concerned citizens who brought this situation to our attention, and I commend our deputies for their swift and decisive response.”

