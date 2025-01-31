Drivers allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run in late December arrested and charged

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made two arrests in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on the 4500 block of Edison Avenue on December 29, 2024.

The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Michael Pompa.

Pompa died from his injuries at a local hospital after he was hit on his bicycle. CSPD found Pompa's body on the road after a separate driver ran over his bike.

Both cars fled the scene before police arrived.

WATCH: Bicyclist identified from deadly hit-and-run, police looking for drivers

The CSPD Major Crash Team took over the investigation, and after some crucial developments, they issued warrants for 24-year-old Chloe Geiger and 40-year-old Corey Skinner on January 17, 2024.

Geiger turned herself into the El Paso County Jail on January 20, 2025, and has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury (hit and run), a class three felony.

Skinner turned himself in on January 21, 2025, and has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury (hit and run), and careless driving resulting in death, a class one misdemeanor.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information should contact them at (719)444-4000.

___





USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website The U.S. Air Force Academy has dropped its Diversity and Inclusion Studies minor from its website, which was previously listed along with 19 other minors, according to an archived version of the site. The USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.