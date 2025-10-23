Alamosa Police conducts multiple search warrants, seizing guns, drugs and cash

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Alamosa Police Department shared information on a recent operation that ended with the seizure of thousands of dollars, multiple drugs, and a variety of firearms.

Over the course of two days, October 21 and 22, the Alamosa Police Department conducted two search warrants and arrested a man on felony drug charges.

On Tuesday, the first search warrant was conducted at a residence along Railroad Avenue, where police say they discovered the following:



thousands of M30 fentanyl pills

fentanyl powder

suspected methamphetamines

alleged drug distribution paraphernalia

They also say a large amount of cash and firearms were seized from the location as the department's investigation continued.

Later that evening, police made a traffic stop along Ross Avenue that led to the arrest of 41-year-old Nicholas Midgley of Alamosa. Officers took Midgley into custody after executing a search warrant on his vehicle, where they allegedly found 1,500 fentanyl pills, cash, and a 9 mm handgun.

Midgley was taken into custody on felony drug charges.

Following Midgley's arrest, police conducted a second search warrant on Wednesday at a home along State Avenue.

The department says that the operation resulted in the seizure of the following:



$25,000

11 semi-automatic rifles

seven handguns

around seven to eight of M30 fentanyl pills

suspected powdered fentanyl

methamphetamines

drug distribution items

In a news release, the department said the following:

These efforts reflect the Alamosa Police Department’s ongoing commitment to combating the distribution of dangerous narcotics in our community. The Alamosa Police Department extends its gratitude to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigations and Illicit Marijuana Unit (SIIM), the Colorado State Patrol Investigative Services Section, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Adams State Police Department for their continued assistance and partnership in these complex investigations.

The Alamosa Police Department

