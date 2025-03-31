Air Force Academy cadet accused of sexual assault at Boulder fraternity party 

An Air Force Academy cadet is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boulder fraternity Halloween party, according to an arrest affidavit.

20-year-old Roman Bradley was formally charged on March 25 after his arrest on March 20, according to the affidavit and court documents.

Roman Bradley is listed as a sophomore fullback on the Air Force football team, according to an online search and social media profiles that match the name.

The alleged sexual assault took place on November 2 at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity in Boulder, also known as FIJI.

Bradley bumped into a woman on the dance floor and began dancing with her. He moved his hand under her dress and penetrated her with his fingers, according to the arrest report.

She “jumped backwards” and told him that “she did not want that, and it was not okay,” the arrest report said.

The affidavit said he apologized and explained it would not happen again. The victim accepted, and they began dancing. Bradley then allegedly placed his hand under her dress and underwear again and “digitally penetrated” her for two to three seconds. Digital penetration is a term for inserting fingers without consent.

[She] “jumped backwards again and stated again that his actions were not okay,” the affidavit said. Bradley then asked for her Snapchat information, which is how the victim was able to identify who he was after the incident, according to authorities.

The victim told her roommate and friends about the incident, and she went to a therapist, according to witness interviews. She filed a report in December with both the Boulder Police Department and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to the affidavit.

Boulder Police obtained an arrest warrant at the end of February and took Bradley into custody in March without incident as he deboarded a plane at the Denver International Airport.

Bradley is scheduled for an April 17 status conference in Boulder County. He’s facing a Class 4 Felony charge of Sexual Assault, which carries a sentence of two to six years in prison, fines between $2,000 and $500,000, and mandatory parole, if convicted in Colorado. Bradley is innocent until proven guilty.

He is out of custody on a $5,000 bond.

The military academies spoke on the record last week at a Senate Armed Forces subcommittee hearing, including Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind.

In his written testimony provided to the Subcommittee on Personnel, Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind touted the decrease in sexual assault and sexual harassment at the Military Service Academies from 2022 to 2024.

“USAFA saw a decrease from 22.3% to 13.4% for women and 4.3% to 2.9% for men.” Bauernfeind said.

