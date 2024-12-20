AFFIDAVITS: Woman shot by Colorado Springs Police involved in lengthy domestic dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS — Arrest papers reveal more about what led to Colorado Springs Police Officers shooting Kari Anstett on Tuesday afternoon.

Arrest papers of six different affidavits reveal that Kari was involved in a series of disturbances involving her former boyfriend going back to August of 2024. Following the first disturbance, Anstett was charged with Domestic Violence and was served a protection order. The order banned her from harassing her former boyfriend, listed his address as a protected space, and forbade her from possessing a gun.

Anstett continued to get involved with the police and her former boyfriend on December 5 after her former boyfriend allowed her to stay at the man's house along Buckskin Pass. At the time he told police that Anstett was homeless and he allowed her to stay because it was getting cold outside. The man stated he was allowing her to stay but noticed that even though he had allowed her to borrow his motorcycle that she allegedly took his phone without his permission.

Two days after this incident, on December 7 police were again called to the residence at Buckskin Pass for a report of burglary, when officers arrived they found Anstett's ex-boyfriend, who showed officers a window she had allegedly broken trying to get belongings of her that were supposedly in the house.

According to the affidavit, he said upon his arrival at the residence Anstett approached him about getting some of her belongings from inside of the home. He arrived on his motorcycle and left it parked in the driveway while assuring Anstett that he would go inside and retrieve her items. That is when he noticed the broken window and proceeded to call the police. He told police while he was calling he saw Kari drive off on his Honda motorcycle.

A neighbor who was interviewed by the responding officer informed them Anstett had approached her before the man arrived home asking "if she had a crowbar" as she needed to retrieve her wallet that was inside the house.

The final run-in with the law before the December 17 shooting occurred on December 11 when Anstett allegedly returned to the residence along Buckskin Pass Drive and ripped off a video doorbell camera at the residence. Reporting officers identified her by reviewing the surveillance footage with her ex-boyfriend. Officers stated in court documents that they saw her carrying a gun in the video playback to which her ex-boyfriend confirmed it was a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .38 Special that the man had allowed her to borrow.

Before ripping off the camera Kari can be seen turning on the water spicket near the man's front door.

On December 17, officers were again called to the house along Buckskin Pass Drive after her ex-boyfriend reported that she was violating her protection order and was not supposed to be within 100 feet of the house. The man also said Anstett was excessively banging on the door and ringing the doorbell.

The officers arrived shortly after the initial call for service. Based on the El Paso County Sheriff's Office review of the body-worn camera footage the first arriving officer attempted to speak with Anstett. The sheriff's office says Anstett then can be seen walking away from the residence when the officer tells her she is not free to leave she proceeds to pull out a gun.

Body camera footage, included in the court documents, shows Anstett pointing the gun at the officer before pointing the gun toward the second officer as he arrives on scene in a marked Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser. According to the documents, almost immediately following the brandishing of the weapon the first officer proceeded to shoot Anstett twice in the leg before administering medical aid.

Police did recover a black revolver loaded with live ammunition at the ground where she was lying. Anstett is facing the following charges:



2 Counts of Assault in the first degree

Violation of Protection Order

Domestic Violence

