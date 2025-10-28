AFFIDAVIT: Woman claims Uber driver attempted to sexually assault her before stabbing him and dumping the body

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The arrest documents for 27-year-old Khayla Dawson reveal more information about how she allegedly killed a man and dumped his body in a field northeast of the Black Forest in El Paso County.

We now know the man killed was 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell, who was an Uber driver who had been scheduled to pick up Dawson late Sunday night.

After Campbell did not return home from driving, his family reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in the early morning hours of Monday after attempting multiple avenues to contact Campbell.

They also informed the sheriff's office that Campbell was paralyzed on his right side.

The detective opened an investigation and found Campbell's vehicle along Polaris Point Loop near the Polaris Point apartment complex. When deputies investigated the vehicle, they found multiple pools of blood and signs of a struggle.

While detectives were investigating the area around the vehicle, a woman from the Polaris Point apartment complex asked if deputies were looking for a phone and directed them to an area where a phone was lying on the ground.

Detectives noticed blood on the phone and multiple missed calls from Campbell's family.

After obtaining a search warrant, a deputy was able to access the phone as well as Uber data from the night of Campbell's death.

Uber sent the data revealing the last pickup was for Dawson. The trip began at 11:48 p.m. on the night of October 26, but was canceled just before 3 a.m. by Dawson.

GPS data revealed the trip started at the Polaris Point apartment complex with a drop-off location along Bent Spur Trail in an unincorporated part of El Paso County. When the trip was canceled, it showed the customer's location at the Polaris Point apartment complex.

Following the discovery of the final passenger, Dawson was contacted by the sheriff's office, where she was questioned about the events. Deputies sai Dawson told them she stabbed him and drove through a fence before leaving him in a field.

Dawson told deputies she had "felt cooped up" and "wanted to get out of the house", initially claiming she was going to visit a friend, but would later change her statement to she wanted to go for a "joy ride".

Dawson later claimed to another detective that during the Uber ride, she fell asleep, but awoke to Campbell allegedly reaching back to touch her. That's when Dawson says she pulled out a knife to protect herself, claiming Campbell also had a knife.

She told detectives that during the struggle, she stabbed Campbell in the neck. That was when he accelerated through the barbed wire fence, ending up in a field where Campbell's body would be discovered hours later.

Following the struggle, Dawson said she removed Campbell from the car before driving it back to her apartment.

During a search of the suspect's home, detectives said they found Campbell's keys and wallet with his ID. They also noticed that a knife was missing from the butcher block in the home. That knife would match the knife found near Campbell's body.

Other evidence deputies located was one black Nike shoe covered in blood in a dumpster between Dawson's apartment and Campbell's vehicle. A match to that shoe was also found where Campbell's body was located.

Dawson is innocent until proven guilty. She is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond and is facing the following charges.



murder in the first-degree

aggravated robbery

second degree motor vehicle theft

tampering with physical evidence



__

Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing The city has a plan to keep a specific invasive insect out of Colorado Springs. The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.