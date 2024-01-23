Affidavit: Mother waited to call 911 after the death of 14-month-old child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 32-year-old Colorado Springs woman is facing felony charges of child abuse resulting in death after the Nov. 2022 death of her child.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was first called to the home of Amber Comstock in the 800 block of Costilla Street back on November 16, 2022 on reports of an unresponsive 14-month-old child. Despite attempting life-saving measures, police said the child did not survive.

According to the arrest affidavit, Comstock told police that the baby was taking a nap, and that he appeared to be dead when she went to check on him.

The document says that Comstock told investigators she then changed his diaper, and delayed calling 911 until after someone who lives with her came home.

The arrest paper's detail Comstock's extensive history with the Department of Human Services (DHS).

The affidavit goes on to say that Comstock told police she delivered her son at home because she was afraid he would be taken by DHS if he had been born at the hospital because she had previously used drugs.

After a January 2023 autopsy, the El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide, prompting a year long investigation by police. In a news release, officers said they conducted an exhaustive investigation that included reviewing the child's medical records.

The baby's cause of death was redacted from the affidavit.

On January 4, 2024 officers obtained an arrest warrant for Comstock, who was taken into custody the next day. She is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond for the child abuse charges and $1,000 bond for failure to appear in an unrelated traffic case from 2019.

____

