Additional victims sought as police investigate former Colorado Springs elementary teacher for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking additional victims as it has been conducting a months-long sexual assault investigation into a former Colorado Springs elementary school teacher.

According to CSPD Matthew Gogan, 66, was a teacher at the Stratton Meadows Elementary School. According to Harrison School District 2, Gogan was employed August 6, 2018 to May 22, 2020.

D2 released the following statement regarding this arrest:

"This afternoon, Harrison School District Two leadership learned of the arrest earlier this summer of a former Stratton Meadows Elementary School employee. Matthew Gogan, worked as a teacher at Stratton Meadows from August 6, 2018, to May 22, 2020. This case is being handled by the Colorado Springs Police Department. All updates about the allegations or arrest will come directly from CSPD. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or remain anonymous by calling Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP." Harrison School District 2

The department is investigating Gogan for an alleged sexual assault, which occurred about five years ago. Invetigators were notified in April about the incident.

During the investigation, police say another victim was contacted who had previously reported Gogan's behavior in the past, and on June 12, Gogan was arrested for two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

According to a Colorado Court Document search, this is the only case Gogan has had brought against him in Colorado.

Gogan is innocent until proven guilty, but detectives are asking if you, or someone you know, has been a victim of Mr. Gogan. You are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at (719)634-STOP (7867).

