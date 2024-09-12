Woman dies after shooting at Arista Flats apartments in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A woman injured in a shooting at an apartment complex near the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield earlier Thursday has died, according to a spokesperson with the Broomfield Police Department.

The incident at the Arista Flats apartment complex on Central Ct. near the intersection with Colony Row was originally reported as a disturbance to police just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, officers could hear a man yelling before he started shooting at them, into other apartments as well as the parking lot, a spokesperson wrote in a news release late Thursday afternoon.

An active shooter situation was immediately declared and the city ordered people in the area to shelter-in-place. Several units near the residence where shots rang out were also evacuated, according to the spokesperson.

Nearby, Jefferson Academy was put on a secure status while police tried to get the situation under control.

Officers are on scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING at the Arista Flats apartments on Central Ct in Broomfield. Reverse emergency notification sent to residents to shelter in place. The surrounding area is NOT SAFE. Media please wait for a secure staging area before responding. More… pic.twitter.com/3lGrOvcl56 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 12, 2024

Police didn't know how many people were inside when they first responded, said Rachel Haslett, a public information officer for the department. They also did not know at the time if there were any hostages inside and if so, how many there were.

After an active scene that lasted for more than two hours, police were able to confirm that only a woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, the spokesperson said. Her identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification to family.

Haslett would not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the woman.

The suspect — only identified as a 34-year-old man — was shot by officers who forced their way into the apartment before he was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Charges against him are forthcoming, police said.

In their Thursday afternoon update, Broomfield police said multiple law enforcement officers received minor injuries for which they were treated and released.

The officers who fired their weapons at the suspect have been placed on administrative leave per department policy pending an investigation by the 17th Judicial District’s Attorney Critical Incident Response (CIRT).

Due to the “large and complex crime scene,” roads and buildings in the area may remain closed for several more hours, the spokesperson said. Impacted residents who have not been able to return to their units can go to the Broomfield Community Center at 280 Spader Way for help and information, the spokesperson added.

The police department asks residents to call the non-emergency line at 303-438-6400 if they discover any items/damage that may be related to the crime when returning to their homes and/or vehicles.

Broomfield police said residents have to sign up for the emergency reverse notification system to know about things like shelter-in-place orders. To register, click here.