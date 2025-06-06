A warrant to arrest former wrestling coach on extortion, bribery

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Investigators in Las Animas County, Colorado have a warrant to arrest a former Trinidad State Junior College wrestling coach who they believe is now living in Missouri.

John Lewis, 31, is accused of extorting students on the mens’ and womens’ wrestling teams, bribing and threatening them, and providing alcohol to minors, according to arrest papers.

The eight page arrest affidavit says after leaving his position at Trinidad State, Lewis invited students to a house packing party on January 31.

It says 20 students attended after getting an email that said: "Hey y'all - I will buy you pizza/wings and drinks if you'd be willing to come help Vivian and I pack up our house, tonight, by putting things in boxes and tubs. If there's something else that would be convincing aside from food and drinks, l'm all ears! Thank you!!," the arrest papers said.

Twenty students attended, investigators say, ranging in age from 17-20 years old. Several students told police Lewis provided marijuana and alcohol that they consumed. There were also reports of inappropriate behavior by the former coach.

A viewer shared a video with News5 of police escorting Lewis out of the Scott gym at a wrestling match on February 12 of this year.

It's the same day that the arrest papers from Las Animas County say police removed him from the gym to prevent a confrontation with a parent of one of his athletes. The arrest papers say officers then interviewed Lewis about the allegations and told him he was free to leave.

"Later that day, John began contacting athletes, including Clara, and stated he was being investigated and if anyone asked, they were to say that there was no alcohol or drugs at his house, and she needed to call everybody and make sure they 'Have his back,'" the affidavit said.

During the investigation, the affidavit says other students told police that Lewis reduced their scholarship funds when they reported his inappropriate behavior or did not do what he wanted.

One female student said she "had her scholarship slashed from $7,000 down to $2,000 after reporting that John was allowing unauthorized persons to stay in the dorm rooms before getting cleared by the administration," the papers said.

"It was also noted that John actively purchased and consumed alcohol for these athletes and drank with them in their hotel rooms during road trips," the papers said.

Lewis took a coaching job in Missouri, and investigators say they are waiting for him to be picked up by local law enforcement.

Lewis is charged with tampering with a witness or victim, criminal extortion, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to minors under 21 years old.

