Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

A man who threatened to kill Democratic election officials pleads guilty

A man in southwestern Colorado has pleaded guilty to repeatedly making online threats about killing election officials, including Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold.
Posted
and last updated

CORTEZ — DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man repeatedly made online threats about killing the top elections officials in his state and Arizona, as well as a judge and law enforcement agents. That's according to a guilty plea he entered Wednesday.

Teak Ty Brockbank acknowledged his comments were made "out of fear, hate and anger" to a federal judge in Denver.

The case is the 16th conviction secured by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force, formed in 2021 to combat the rise of threats targeting the election community.

The 45-year-old Brockbank faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced in February.

___



One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's

The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community