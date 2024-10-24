A man who threatened to kill Democratic election officials pleads guilty

CORTEZ — DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man repeatedly made online threats about killing the top elections officials in his state and Arizona, as well as a judge and law enforcement agents. That's according to a guilty plea he entered Wednesday.

Teak Ty Brockbank acknowledged his comments were made "out of fear, hate and anger" to a federal judge in Denver.

The case is the 16th conviction secured by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force, formed in 2021 to combat the rise of threats targeting the election community.

The 45-year-old Brockbank faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced in February.

