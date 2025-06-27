A Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for robbery

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A man from Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 141 months, over 11 years, in federal prison for robbery and "brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence."

“Mr. Dorsey’s brazen, violent conduct put the victims of his robberies and other members of our community in real danger."



“Reducing violent crime throughout Colorado is one of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s top priorities.” United States Attorney Peter McNeilly

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says that 25-year-old Jahlique Rahmir Dorsey was sentenced on June 16, 2025.

According to the plea agreement, Dorsey and his co-defendant robbed a Brinks U.S. employee while he was servicing an ATM at a Wells Fargo in Colorado Springs in September, 2023.

The employee said that two men approached him, and both were pointing guns at him. The men took his bag and service weapon before leaving in a SUV. The employee's bag only had rubber bands in it.

In October 2023, the plea agreement states that Dorsey and his co-defendant robbed another Brinks U.S. employee who was servicing a Wells Fargo ATM in Aurora.

The victim in Aurora was punched in the mouth by either Dorsey or his co-defendant before they stole his service weapon and a Brinks bag full of money.

“The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is making a real impact on violent crime by operating as a unified team. Working in close partnership with law enforcement agencies across the Front Range—including in Aurora, Castle Rock, and Colorado Springs—our task force is identifying violent offenders and bringing them to justice."



“If you rob an armored car or bank, expect a fast, coordinated response—we don't let crimes like that go unanswered.” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Dorsey's co-defendant will be sentenced on July 30, 2025.

