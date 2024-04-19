9 arrested in Estes Park, unincorporated Larimer County in fugitive apprehension operation

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Nine people were arrested in Estes Park and unincorporated Larimer County Wednesday as part of a fugitive apprehension operation.

In a joint release, the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the joint operation was conducted to "reduce the amount of outstanding warrants in the area.

Nine people were arrested during the operation:



Kyle Johnson, 36 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - third-degree assault

Daniel Lovenburg, 28 — felony warrant for a Department of Corrections parole hold

Tara Finkbeiner, 39 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply - third-degree assault

Gregory Cluen, 63 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - harassment

Ronald Hentges, 75 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - leaving the scene of an accident

Adrianna Burgess, 30 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - larceny

Asia Amsinger, 19 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - traffic violation

Marie MacCord, 76 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - careless driving

Byron Knudson, 57 — misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear - trespassing

Lovenburg briefly barricaded himself in his home but eventually surrendered and was safely taken into custody, according to the release.

“This is another great example of local law enforcement resources working together for public safety. We are fortunate in Northern Colorado to have the cooperative relationship between the Estes Park Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office," said Interim Estes Park Police Chief Ian Stewart in a statement.