71-year-old man tied up and robbed at gunpoint says Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say a 71-year-old man is recovering after an alleged burglary that took place Wednesday morning.

In a post to the Colorado Springs Police Blotter, officers reported receiving a call for service regarding a burglary that took place around 6:30 a.m.

The man who lives along Broadway Avenue near Midland International Elementary School on the southwest side of Colorado Springs told the officers that two people entered his home and threatened him with a handgun.

The man told police the burglars zip-tied his feet together and was threatened with a black semi-automatic handgun. The man was physically uninjured and no other injuries were reported.

The two were described as males who were approximately 5’6”-5’9”, wearing all-black clothing, black masks, ski goggles with clear lenses, and surgical gloves, and stole several items from the home.

Police believe this was a targeted or isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made at the time of publishing this article.

