500 fentanyl pills seized from a man following a foot chase Saturday, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police say a man was taken into custody on multiple warrants following a brief foot chase Saturday along North Academy Boulevard.

A call for a burglary at a vape shop along North Academy Boulevard was reported just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

A few minutes later, there was another report of a disturbance near Betty Drive and Van Teylingen Drive, which is located near the intersection of Austin BluffsParkway and North Academy Boulevard.

Officers reporting to the scene say they spotted a man, later identified as Christopher Lambrite, fitting the description of the callers on Austin Bluffs Parkway and proceeded to try and contact him. That is when police say Lambrite ran northbound across all lanes of traffic.

Officers were able to chase Lambrite down on foot and detain him without incident or a traffic accident.

Police say when they searched Lambrite, he had around 500 fentanyl pills on him.

Lambrite was taken into custody.

