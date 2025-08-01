4th Judicial District Attorney's Office rules deadly October, 2024 officer-involved shooting justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has delivered its ruling on a 2024 officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

The incident took place at midnight on October 8, 2024 after officers were called to a property along Prairie Grass Lane, which is located near North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

A caller reported that his roommate was making suicidal remarks and was harming himself. The man later identified as Matthew Kemper was reported to be naked, covered in blood and armed with a knife.

After officers arrived, they were informed that Kemper was lying on the ground with the knife after allegedly attempting to assault the roommate at the time. Officer Noah Bartron was the officer who initially made contact with Kemper.

Police say that when they saw Kemper, he was on the floor and had blood, "all over his face."

Once making eye contact with Officer Bartron, Kemper allegedly sprang to his feet. Officer Bartron stepped back to create space, and that is when Kemper allegedly rushed Officer Bartron with a knife.

At this point, Officer Bartron continued to move backward, but fired at Kemper four times. Kemper, who was hit, collapsed to the floor. Despite life-saving efforts from the officers on scene, Kemper was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report later showed that Kemper had marijuana in his system at the time of his death. At the time of the shooting, the 4th Judicial District Attorney says the body cameras worn by two of the officers involved in the incident were not working properly.

Based on the events and their review of the evidence, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office will not be filing charges. You can read their report for yourself below. Mobile users click here.

